What do Cavs do next with Thomas?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for "extra pieces" from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas deal, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas physical, Cavs plan to seek additional asset to complete Kyrie Irving deal w/ Celtics. https://t.co/NaOrehTTgT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Reports emerged Friday night that the Cavaliers were concerned with a recent physical regarding Thomas' injured hip. According to Wojnarowski, they may choose to veto the deal if Boston doesn't revise their initial agreed upon offer.

The trade, announced by both teams, saw Irving land in Boston with Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and an unprotected first round pick originally belonging to the Brooklyn Nets head back to Cleveland.

There is no official word on the severity of concern surrounding Thomas' hip.