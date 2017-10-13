Too many cooks in the Cavs' kitchen?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded forward Richard Jefferson, guard Kay Felder, cash and a pair of second round picks to the Atlanta Hawks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The picks will come in 2019 and 2020.

The move gets the Cavaliers to the maximum number of 15 players on their roster.

According to Wojnarowski, Atlanta intends to waive both Felder and Jefferson.

Jefferson has played a significant role with the Cavs the last few seasons. After being acquired in 2015, Jefferson provided defence, toughness and perimeter shooting. He has a career average of 12.8 points per game over 15 NBA seasons.