Down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers may consider a lineup change for Game 3 Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Veteran shooting guard JR Smith has struggled mightily in the first two games of the series and may be replaced by Iman Shumpert in the starting lineup, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Shumpert was able to put up solid numbers off the bench in Game 2 (six points, four rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes) despite dealing with cramps which forced him to receive an IV following the game.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said their defence will need to improve in order to take Game 3 at home. With Shumpert being a superior defender, he could get the call over Smith.

Smith was unable to score a single point in Game 1 and put up just three Sunday night.

"I think that having awareness, can't relax, can't fall asleep," Lue told ESPN. "This team, their offense is constant movement, so you got to be locked in. You can't take a peek somewhere else and lose your man. So they make you pay. And they have a lot of guys who are great passers, so you got to be alert at all times."

The 26-year-old Shumpert averaged 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 76 games in 2016, including 31 starts.

Smith, 31, missed half the regular season due to an injury, but has started every game in the postseason, averaging just 5.9 points.