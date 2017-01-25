The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for playmaking help, but not from Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes report the team rebuffed the New York Knicks' advances in regards to a deal that would see the 11-time All-Star head to the defending NBA champions in exchange for Kevin Love.

Anthony, 32, is one of only three players in the National Basketball Association with full no-trade provisions. Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks and the Cavs' LeBron James are the other two. Sources told Stein and Haynes that the team would have approached Anthony to waive his NTC had the Cavs been interested in pursuing a deal.

In 45 games this season, Anthony is averaging 22.6 points per game on .435 shooting with 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.4 minutes a night. He has two years remaining on his contract following this season and is owed $54 million. The final year - 2018-19 - is a player option.

Love, 28, is averaging 20.5 points per game on .429 shooting with 10.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.9 minutes a night. Love has three years and $72 million remaining on his current deal.

The Cavs are losers of five of their last seven, prompted James to appeal for help after Monday night's 124-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We're not better than last year," James said. "From a personnel standpoint...It's like when you don't have bodies, it's tough. The f------ grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s---. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy...We need a f------ playmaker."

James turned to his Twitter account on Tuesday to dispel the notion that his words were directed at management.

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat... — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017