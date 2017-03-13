Report: CB Butler wants out of New England

Is Butler on his way out following Gilmore's arrival?

Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler wants to move on from the New England Patriots, according to CSN New England's Michael Giardi.

The cornerback has yet to sign his restricted free-agent tender, and Giardi reports Butler remains "extremely frustrated" by the Patriots position and has begun courting offers elsewhere.

Source tells me Butler & his camp remain extremely frustrated by Pats position & Gilmore signing. Courting offers elsewhere. Wants new home — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 13, 2017

Butler received a first-round tender from the Patriots, meaning any team would have to surrender their first-round pick to sign the 27-year-old.

Butler's name reportedly came up in the Patriots talks to acquire Brandin Cooks from the New Orleans Saints, but he cannot be traded until his tender is signed.

The Patriots acquired Cooks for their first and third-round picks on Friday.

Butler's camp is also frustrated by the signing of cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $60 million deal, Giardi reports.

The former undrafted free-agent starter all 16 games for the Patriots last season. He also started all three of the team's playoff games en route to winning Super Bowl LI and had an interception in the AFC Championship game against the Steelers.

Butler's interception on the goal line in the final minutes of Super Bowl XLIX secured the Patriots Super Bowl victory in Feb. 2015.