Although the Boston Celtics won the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes on Tuesday, there is still some work to be done to make the deal official.

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN are reporting that the Utah Jazz are discussing the possibility of signing and trading Hayward. This would allow them to get pieces in return and helps the Celtics free up cap space to pay Hayward.

Jazz, Celtics engage on Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade for Jae Crowder. Latest story with @ramonashelburne https://t.co/E9Eaa4t829 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2017

Hayward will have to agree to the deal before it's made official as opposed to signing with the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent.

Names that are being thrown around according to ESPN are Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder. How far these talks have progressed is unclear, but it’s likely that Boston would have to move assets in order to accommodate Hayward.

Hayward will sign a four-year, $128 million deal after announcing his decision to join the Celtics in The Players Tribune.

Hayward was one of the most sought-after free agents this off-season because of his age and performance last campaign. He is entering the prime of his career, turning 27 in March and averaged a career best in points per game (21.9), free throw percentage (.844) and rebounds (5.4).