The Boston Celtics have opened discussions with the Chicago Bulls to acquire All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The two sides, however, "have not gotten far down the road" on trade discussions, yet.

Wojnarowski reports the Bulls are currently deciding whether or not to enter a full rebuild and would be looking to acquire draft picks in return for Butler.

The Celtics own the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick in each of the next two drafts. According to Wojnarowski, one of those two picks would serve as the starting point in trade discussions between the two teams.

Butler, a three-time All-Star, is averaging 24.5 points, five assists and 6.3 rebounds per game through 51 contests this season. The 27-year-old is tied for fifth in the NBA with an average of 36.6 minutes per game.

The Bulls currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 28-29 record.

The Celtics, second in the East at 37-20, could slide Butler ahead of current stater Jae Crowder. Crowder is averaging 13.8 points per game with 2.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per contest.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday.