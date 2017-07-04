What Hayward brings to the table

The Boston Celtics announced Tuesday they have renounced the rights to centre Kelly Olynyk, making him an unrestricted free agent according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes right after the Celtics signed forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million deal. Wojnarowski reports that the decision to make Olynyk an unrestricted free agent had to do with clearing cap space to sign Hayward.

Last season, Olynyk averaged 9.0 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.

Olynyk’s season might be best remembered for his performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. He had a playoff career-high 24 points – including 14 in the fourth quarter – off the bench to help send the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Olynyk was the No. 13 pick in the 2013 draft out of Gonzaga. He was born in Toronto but moved to Kamloops, B.C., in middle school.

Olynyk is coming off a four-year, 9.3 million entry-level deal. He has a career average of 9.5 PPG and 4.7 RPG.