It's been a big day for the Chargers.

After announcing they are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles Thursday morning, the team is finalizing a deal to make Anthony Lynn their next head coach, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Chargers are finalizing a deal with Anthony Lynn, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

Lynn started last year as the Buffalo Bills running backs coach before getting promoted to offensive coordinator after Greg Roman was fired. Lynn was then named interim head coach towards the end of the season when Rex Ryan was fired.