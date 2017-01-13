It's been a big couple days for the Chargers.

After announcing they are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles Thursday morning, the team finalized a four-year deal to make Anthony Lynn their next head coach on Friday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Now official: Chargers and Anthony Lynn have agreed on a 4-year contract, per source. In 24 hours, Chargers have new HC and new city. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2017

Lynn started last year as the Buffalo Bills running backs coach before getting promoted to offensive coordinator after Greg Roman was fired. Lynn was then named interim head coach towards the end of the season when Rex Ryan was fired.