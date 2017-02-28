The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing longtime running back Jamaal Charles, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Charles was one of the best running backs in the league three years ago but has suffered through injuries the past two years, playing just a combined eight games in that time. A torn ACL ended Charles' season after just three games last year. The 30-year-old finished with just 40 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

For his career, the former third round pick has 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns off 1,332 carries. Charles' best year saw him run for 1,509 yards in 2012.