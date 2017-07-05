It's been a crazy week in the NBA

The Los Angeles Clippers have reached an agreement on a three-team trade to acquire free agent Danilo Gallinari on a three-year, $65 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: As Gallinari heads to LA, Hawks receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, LA's 2018 FRP via Houston, cash; Denver gets '19 2nd-rounder https://t.co/mFxQMzPjSU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Wojnarowski says the Atlanta Hawks will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, LA's 2018 first-round pick (via Houston Rockets) and cash while the Denver Nuggets will acquire a 2019 second-round pick.

Gallinari averaged 18.2 points per game on .447 shooting last season for the Nuggets, both the second-highest totals of his career.

The Italian has been solid for Denver the last two seasons, but much like his whole career, struggled with injury. He missed a combined 48 games the last two campaigns and has played in 70 or more games in just two seasons over the course of his 10-year career.

Gallinari was shipped from the New York Knicks in a deal for scoring-guru Carmelo Anthony in 2011.

The 28-year-old became an unrestricted free agent when he declined his player option for the final season of a three-year, $45.15 million extension he signed prior to the 2015-16 season.