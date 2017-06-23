Which free agent can fit in Houston's system?

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract to become a free agent, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Griffin, 28, has one year remaining on a five-year deal that would see him earn roughly $21.3 million for the 2017-18 campaign.

The five-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, while missing 21 games. In his seven-year career, Griffin has only played in more than 67 games just three times.

In terms of where he might land, the Oklahoma City, Okla., native recently said that his favourite NBA cities are New York, Phoenix, Toronto, and Boston.