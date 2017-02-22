39m ago
Report: Clippers' Paul cleared to play
TSN.ca Staff
Help is reportedly on the way for the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to Rowan Kavner, who covers the team for clippers.com, says that point guard Chris Paul has been medically cleared to return to the team following a Jan. 18 surgery he had on his injured thumb and could play as soon as Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.
Paul should provide a big boost to the Clippers who currently sit in fourth-place in the Western Conference standings with just 26 games remaining in the regular season.