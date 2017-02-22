Help is reportedly on the way for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Rowan Kavner, who covers the team for clippers.com, says that point guard Chris Paul has been medically cleared to return to the team following a Jan. 18 surgery he had on his injured thumb and could play as soon as Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Doc said Chris Paul is medically cleared. He COULD play tomorrow but not yet decided. Doc said he looked good in practice. — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) February 22, 2017

Whether or not he's actually able to play Thurs or Fri, he's clearly ahead of initial 6-8 week timeframe following Jan 18 surgery — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) February 22, 2017

Paul should provide a big boost to the Clippers who currently sit in fourth-place in the Western Conference standings with just 26 games remaining in the regular season.