Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract to become a free agent, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. And ESPN reports that his teammate, point guard Chris Paul, will also opt out of his respective contract.

Sources: Clippers All-Star forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract to become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Both players would become unrestricted free agents when free agency begins on July 1.

Griffin, 28, has one year remaining on a five-year deal that would see him earn roughly $21.3 million for the 2017-18 campaign.

The five-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, while missing 21 games. In his seven-year career, Griffin has only played in more than 67 games just three times.

In terms of where he might land, the Oklahoma City, Okla., native recently said that his favourite NBA cities are New York, Phoenix, Toronto, and Boston.

Paul, a nine-time All-Star, is would earn about $24 million next season. He averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 assists in 61 games in 2016-17.

The 32-year-old has accomplished quite a lot in his career, but has yet to add an NBA championship to his resume. Joining the San Antonio Spurs would give Paul good shot at winning his first Larry O'Brien trophy, and ESPN reports that the Spurs have indeed explored making a run at Paul, adding that the Clippers regard the threat of Paul landing with San Antonio as a "serious concern".