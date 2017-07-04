1h ago
Report: Clips working on acquiring Gallinari
TSN.ca Staff
It's been a crazy week in the NBA
The Los Angeles Clippers are working on a sign-and-trade deal with the Denver Nuggets that would see them acquire free agent Danilo Gallinari on a three-year, $65 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski adds that the Clippers and Nuggets could use the Atlanta Hawks to take on a package of Diamond Stone, Jamal Crawford and a first-round pick.
Gallinari averaged 18.2 points per game on .447 shooting last season for the Nuggets, both the second-highest totals of his career.
The Italian has been solid for Denver the last two seasons, but much like his whole career, struggled with injury. He missed a combined 48 games the last two campaigns and has played in 70 or more games in just two seasons over the course of his 10-year career.
Gallinari was shipped from the New York Knicks in a deal for scoring-guru Carmelo Anthony in 2011.
The 28-year-old became an unrestricted free agent when he declined his player option for the final season of a three-year, $45.15 million extension he signed prior to the 2015-16 season.