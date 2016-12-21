Former Toronto FC midfielder and Canadian international Will Johnson is heading south.

The Orlando Sentinel's Alicia DelGallo reports that Johnson has agreed to a deal with Orlando City pending paperwork and league approval. The 29-year-old Toronto native reached free agency thanks to 10 years of service in Major League Soccer.

A two-time MLS Cup champion with Real Salt Lake (2009) and the Portland Timbers (2015), Johnson spent last season for his hometown club, making 23 appearances. He scored twice and had five assists as the Reds advanced to the MLS Cup.

Most famously last season, Johnson scored a 94th-minute goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps in June to give TFC the 2016 Amway Canadian Championship and a spot in the 2017 CONCACAF Champions League. Johnson would fracture his tibial plateau on the goal and go on to miss six weeks of action.

A product of the Blackburn Rovers' youth set-up, Johnson has been capped 41 times for Canada.

He has also spent time with the Chicago Fire and Eridivisie side, Heerenveen.