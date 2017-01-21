11m ago
Report: Colts fire GM Grigson
TSN.ca Staff
The Indianapolis Colts have fired GM Ryan Grigson, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Grigson had been general manager of the Colts since 2012, and drafted Andrew Luck first overall in his first year on the job. The Colts finished 11-5 in each of Grigson's first three years leading the Colts but finished just 8-8 both of the past two seasons.
Despite a tumultuous 2015 season, the Colts extended Grigson through 2019 last offseason.
The Colts also extended head coach Chuck Pagano a year ago after the rough 2015, and there are still reports he isn't safe in Indianapolis.