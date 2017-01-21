The Indianapolis Colts have fired GM Ryan Grigson, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

Grigson had been general manager of the Colts since 2012, and drafted Andrew Luck first overall in his first year on the job. The Colts finished 11-5 in each of Grigson's first three years leading the Colts but finished just 8-8 both of the past two seasons.

Despite a tumultuous 2015 season, the Colts extended Grigson through 2019 last offseason.

The Colts also extended head coach Chuck Pagano a year ago after the rough 2015, and there are still reports he isn't safe in Indianapolis.