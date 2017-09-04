34m ago
Report: Colts GM confirms Luck out Week 1
TSN.ca Staff
It looks like Andrew Luck has been ruled out for Week 1. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Luck will not play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, Luck is on the active roster and will be practicing.
Luck hasn't played in the preseason due to a shoulder injury that caused him to have surgery in January. His recovery has been slower than expected.
In 15 games last season, Luck threw for 282.7 yards per game and had 31 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.
Luck's current five-year, $122.9 million deal takes him through 2021.