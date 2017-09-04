It looks like Andrew Luck has been ruled out for Week 1. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Luck will not play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard confirms that QB Andrew Luck will not play Week 1. But he's on the active roster and will be practicing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2017

However, Luck is on the active roster and will be practicing.

Luck hasn't played in the preseason due to a shoulder injury that caused him to have surgery in January. His recovery has been slower than expected.

In 15 games last season, Luck threw for 282.7 yards per game and had 31 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

Luck's current five-year, $122.9 million deal takes him through 2021.