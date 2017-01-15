Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping to reunite with retired quarterback Peyton Manning.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Irsay is attempting to hire Manning as head of football operations.

Glazer reports Irsay was hopeful to hire ESPN analyst John Gruden as the team's head coach along with Manning in the front office, but Gruden has declined the offer.

Colts owner Jim Irsay in fact made strong push for Peyton Manning as head of football w Gruden as coach. Still hopeful to get Peyton — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

Now after missing on Gruden, Irsay is still hopeful to land Manning.

Manning, 40, retired last season after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

He spent the first 14 seasons of his career with the Colts after being selected first overall in the 1998 draft. He was released by the Colts after missing the entire 2011 season due to a neck injury and joined the Broncos in free agency.

The Colts have yet to officially confirm that head coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson will return next season.