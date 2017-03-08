The Indianapolis Colts are trading tight end Dwayne Allen New England Patriots for a fourth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter reports the Colts will also send a sixth-round pick to New England in the deal.

Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to Colts for TE Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Allen recorded 35 catches for 406 yards with six touchdowns last season.

The Colts re-signed tight end Jack Doyle on a three-year deal Tuesday, while the Patriots are set to lose Martellus Bennett to free agency on Thursday.

Allen signed a four-year, $29.4 million contract with the Colts prior to hitting free agency last season.

The 27-year-old posted a career-high 45 receptions for 521 yards as a rookie in 2012.