31m ago
Report: Colts trading TE Allen to Patriots
TSN.ca Staff
The Indianapolis Colts are trading tight end Dwayne Allen New England Patriots for a fourth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Schefter reports the Colts will also send a sixth-round pick to New England in the deal.
Allen recorded 35 catches for 406 yards with six touchdowns last season.
The Colts re-signed tight end Jack Doyle on a three-year deal Tuesday, while the Patriots are set to lose Martellus Bennett to free agency on Thursday.
Allen signed a four-year, $29.4 million contract with the Colts prior to hitting free agency last season.
The 27-year-old posted a career-high 45 receptions for 521 yards as a rookie in 2012.