The Indianapolis Colts plan to bring head coach Chuck Pagano back for a sixth season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Under Pagano, the Colts posted an 8-8 record this season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Pagano faced uncertainty after posting an 8-8 season with the Colts last year, but received a four-year contract extension from the club. Despite the extension, Pagano's future with the club remained in limbo once again this January.

The 56-year-old reached the playoffs with the team in each of first three seasons with the Colts, posting three straight 11-5 seasons. In 2014, the team reached the AFC Championship game, losing to the New England Patriots, 45-7.

Pagano owns a 49-31 record in his first tenure as an NFL head coach, though he missed 12 of those games in 2012 due to cancer treatments.

He spent one season as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens prior to being hired by the Colts.

General manager Ryan Grigson is also expected to return to the team next season.