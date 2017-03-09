Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' request for a trade has been personally turned down by team owner Dan Snyder, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Kirk Cousins appealed personally to owner Dan Snyder for a trade but was basically told not to get his hopes up, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Adam Schefter adds that the team hasn't shown any inclination to deal the 28-year-old pivot, despite rumours late last week.

To date, Redskins have shown zero inclination to trade Kirk Cousins and continue to insist they will not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Cousins was placed under the exclusive franchise tag late last month, meaning that he's unable to negotiate with any other clubs. The Michigan State product played last season under a $19.953-million tag last season, making Cousins the first quarterback to ever be tagged in consecutive seasons.

Under the franchise system, the team has until July 15 to sign the native of Barrington, Illinois to a long-term deal. If no deal is reached, he'll play on a one-year, $23.94 million deal under the tag.

Named to the Pro Bowl, Cousins threw for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Washington finished the season at 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs