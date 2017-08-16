The Philippe Coutinho transfer saga has taken another turn.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reports that the Brazilian international has told Jurgen Klopp that he won't play for Liverpool again in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona.

The paper claims that Coutinho took a "harsh tone" with Klopp to reengage with Barca. The Spanish giants are looking to add to their squad following the £198 million transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last week. Barca completed the signing of former Spurs midfielder Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande on Tuesday and remain in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over France international Ousmane Dembele.

If Coutinho were to sit out, he would be doing so with a World Cup coming up next June in Russia and would be risking his place on the Brazilian squad.

Liverpool drew with Watford on the Premier League's opening weekend and beat Hoffenheim 2-1 on Tuesday in their Champions League playoff first leg. The Reds are next in action on Saturday at Anfield when they host Crystal Palace.