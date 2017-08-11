According to ESPN's Adam Schefter Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended for six games.

He has three business days to appeal the league's suspension.

Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott is being suspended 6 games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

The 21-year-old faces discipline from the league in relation to domestic abuse allegations that were made against him last season. He was also captured on video groping a woman at a St. Patrick's Day parade and was investigated in July for an incident at bar.

In his first season with the Cowboys, Elliott lived up to the billing of being taken fourth overall in the 2016 draft. Last season, he led the NFL in rushing with 1631 yards, while adding 15 touchdowns on the ground. For his efforts, Elliott concluded his rookie campaign by being named a Pro Bowler.

If his suspension is upheld, Elliott will be eligible to make his 2017 debut in Week 8 against the Washington Redskins. He is scheduled to miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott did not play in the Cowboys preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game last week.

Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman are listed behind Elliott at running back on the Cowboys' roster.

Elliott led the league in rushing attempts last season and helped the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and a playoff berth. He rushed 22 times for 125 yards and a touchdown in the team's divisional round loss to the Packers in the postseason.