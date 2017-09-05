Garrett: 'Zeke will practice until someone tells him not to'

Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension has been upheld, according to multiple reports.

Ezekiel Elliott 6 game suspension has been upheld by Harold Henderson, per source — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 6, 2017

Arbitrator Harold Henderson ruled against the Dallas Cowboys running back’s appeal of a six-game suspension handed down on August 11 for violation of the National Football League’s personal conduct policy.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Elliott will play Sunday and could get a restraining order which would allow him to stay on the field all season. If he doesn't get a restraining order, he will sit Weeks 2-7. A ruling on the restraining order is expected by Friday.

To sum it up: Zeke Elliott plays Sunday. Could get a restraining order to stay in the field this season. Could not get it and sit Weeks 2-7. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2017

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout was subject to a yearlong league investigation into allegations of domestic abuse. The Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney’s office decided against laying charges last September, but the NFL has the authority to suspend even when no criminal charges were laid in a case.

ESPN's Adam Schefter obtained a letter from Elliott's lawyers:

Statement from Ezekiel Elliott's attorneys: pic.twitter.com/6AhGr3QOzC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2017

In a letter to Elliott outlining the suspension, NFL said its investigators "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence" on multiple occasions in July of 2016.

Taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott won the rushing title last season with 1,631 yards on 322 carries and 15 touchdowns.