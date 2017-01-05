According to a report from Slingshot Esports, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players on the rosters of the Professional Esports Association’s seven member clubs have voted to compete in the ESL Pro League over the PEA league.

The report, which multiple sources confirmed to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf, comes as a response to a Dec. 20 report that team owners would be pulling their teams from ESL events without the knowledge or consent of their players.

Twenty-five players from Cloud9, compLexity Gaming, Counter Logic Gaming, Immortals, NRG Esports, Team Liquid, and Team SoloMid signed an open letter to the teams through CS:GO personality Scott “SirSCoots” Smith voicing their displeasure at the attempt to withhold them from the ESL Pro League. The PEA ultimately decided on Dec. 23 they would let the players vote on whether to compete in the ESL Pro League or their own exclusive league set to begin in 2017.

The PEA had previously stated that a vote in favour of the ESL Pro League would cause the organization to excuse itself from the CS:GO landscape and turn its attention to other games, however that decision has not yet been made.

The PEA was launched in September with the goal to allow for more transparency among league organizers and competitive teams, as well as to create a more stable environment with standard regulations for all parties involved.