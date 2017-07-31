The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs will reportedly make a splash before Monday's Trade Deadline as it appears they have agreed to acquire closer Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from the Detroit Tigers, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

Fenech says the Cubs will send infield prospects Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes as well as a player to be named later or cash to the Tigers in the deal.

The trade is not expected to be made official until later Monday morning.

The deal would be Justin Wilson and Alex Avila for Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes and a Player To Be Named Later or cash, I'm told. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) July 31, 2017

The Tigers-Cubs trade is not expected to be made official until later this morning, I'm told. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) July 31, 2017

That being said, the deal is done, I'm told. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) July 31, 2017

Wilson, 29, has an earned-run-average of 2.68, to go along with a record of 3-4 with 13 saves in 42 appearances this season.

Avila, 30, is slashing .271/.392/.472 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. All of his home runs and almost all of his RBIs (26) have come against right-handed pitching. Meanwhile, the other Cubs catcher, Willson Contreras, has a .920 OPS against lefties this year.

The left-handed Wilson was acquired by the Tigers in a 2015 trade with the New York Yankees, while Avila has spent eight of his nine big-league seasons with the Tigers.

Chicago is having a down season from their 103 win effort in 2016, but still lead the National League Central by 2.5 games with a 56-48 record.