Stephen Curry's agent has informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the two-time MVP has agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal with the Golden State Warriors.



ESPN’s Marc Stein reported earlier Friday evening that Curry planned to become the first player in NBA history to sign a super-max contract.

The 29-year-old averaged 25.3 points per game last season while shooting .468 from the field and .411 from distance to help lead the Golden State Warriors to their second championship in three seasons.

Curry has revolutionized the league in recent years. In fact, the eight-year veteran out of Davidson owns the top three spots on the list of most three-pointers made in a single season. His best year came in 2015-16 when he made 402, demolishing his previous record of 286 he set the season before.

He is coming off a four-year, $44 million deal he signed prior to the 2013-14 season.

Curry is a two-time NBA champion, a four-time All-Star and a two-time MVP Award winner.