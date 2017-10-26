How will the Dolphins' offence change under Moore?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will miss tonight's game against the Baltimore Ravens recovering from cracked ribs, but is expected to be back for his team's Week 9 game against the Oakland Raiders next Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite cracked ribs, Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is expected to be available a week from Sunday vs. Raiders, per source. Out tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2017

Cutler left the Dolphins' win over the New York Jets last Sunday with cracked ribs. Matt Moore, who took over for Cutler and led the Dolphins to a comeback win over the Jets, will start in Cutler's place Thursday night.

Cutler, in his first season with the Dolphins, is 113-180 for 995 yards and seven touchdowns to five interceptions.