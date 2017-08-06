Jay Cutler's retirement appears to be short-lived.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the veteran quarterback is finalizing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami and former Bears QB Jay Cutler are finalizing a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Two sides are expected to hammer it out shortly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2017

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Cutler would be interested in delaying his TV gig to play for the Dolphins with the condition he would get a starting job.

The 34-year-old Cutler will be reunited with Adam Gase, now head coach of the Dolphins. Gase was the offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears in 2015 when Cutler was the quarterback and the two seemed to click. Cutler threw only 11 interceptions and had a career-high 92.3 passer rating.

A year later with the departure of Gase, Cutler struggled. He only played in five games due to injury, passing for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions with a 59.1 completion percentage.

Cutler was released by the Bears on March 9 and retired. He was then offered a colour commentary spot on FOX Sports for the upcoming NFL season.

Miami needed to look for a new pivot after Ryan Tannehill went down at practice on Thursday, injuring the same knee that put him out of the last four games and playoffs last season.

Tannehill might be able to rehab and come back this season, but the Dolphins are fearful he will need season-ending knee surgery.

The Dolphins could also turn to backup Matt Moore who has appeared in 45 games over his 10-year career in the NFL.