19h ago
Report: Darby out 4-6 weeks with dislocated ankle
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Eagles 30, Redskins 17
After fearing the worst, the Philadelphia Eagles got some good news about cornerback Ronald Darby, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday.
An MRI showed no ligament damage on his dislocated right ankle and the 23-year-old Darby is expected out for four to six weeks.
Darby was carted off after incurring the injury during the Eagles' season-opening win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The injury occurred when Darby turned over on his ankle when a cleat appeared to get caught in the turf.
A second-round pick in 2016 out of Florida State, Darby was playing his first regular season game with the Eagles after coming over from the Buffalo Bills last month in a trade for wide receiver Jordan Matthews.