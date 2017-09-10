After fearing the worst, the Philadelphia Eagles got some good news about cornerback Ronald Darby, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday.

#Eagles CB Ronald Darby is out 4-6 weeks with an dislocated ankle, sources say. No major ligament damage. Surprisingly good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2017

An MRI showed no ligament damage on his dislocated right ankle and the 23-year-old Darby is expected out for four to six weeks.

Darby was carted off after incurring the injury during the Eagles' season-opening win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The injury occurred when Darby turned over on his ankle when a cleat appeared to get caught in the turf.

A second-round pick in 2016 out of Florida State, Darby was playing his first regular season game with the Eagles after coming over from the Buffalo Bills last month in a trade for wide receiver Jordan Matthews.