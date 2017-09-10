The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news regarding cornerback Ronald Darby, but they aren't out of the woods yet. Darby suffered a dislocated ankle but X-rays came back negative. Further tests will be conducted to rule out potential ligament and tendon damag, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Eagles CB Ronald Darby has suffered a dislocated right ankle. X-Rays were negative. MRI to check for ligament & tendon damage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2017

Darby was carted off after suffering the injury.

The 23-year-old was playing his first regular season game with the Eagles after coming over from the Buffalo Bills involving a trade for wide receiver Jordan Matthews.