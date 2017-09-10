1h ago
Report: Darby suffers dislocated ankle
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Eagles 30, Redskins 17
The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news regarding cornerback Ronald Darby, but they aren't out of the woods yet. Darby suffered a dislocated ankle but X-rays came back negative. Further tests will be conducted to rule out potential ligament and tendon damag, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Darby was carted off after suffering the injury.
The 23-year-old was playing his first regular season game with the Eagles after coming over from the Buffalo Bills involving a trade for wide receiver Jordan Matthews.