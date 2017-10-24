New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, who sustained an injury to his left knee Tuesday night in the team's lost to the Trail Blazers, has no structural damage but is experiencing swelling in his knee and is day-to-day, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Sources: Pelicans star Anthony Davis has no structural damage in injured left knee. He has swelling in knee, and will be day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2017

Davis left for the locker room midway through the first quarter. It appeared that he bumped knees with Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Davis, in his sixth NBA season, had 27 points and 17 rebounds in New Orleans' 119-112 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday. He had a basket and a rebound through the first 5 minutes against the Blazers.

Davis averaged a career-best 28 points and 11.8 rebounds last season with the Pelicans.