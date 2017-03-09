2h ago
Report: DB Gilmore to sign with Patriots
TSN.ca Staff
Pats lure CB Gilmore away from Bills
Arguably the top free agent cornerback available this off-season has been scooped up.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Stephon Gilmore is expected to sign with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, which means he will remain in the AFC East division where he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says that financially the deal should see Gilmore earn at least $14 million per year.
Gilmore, 26, is entering his sixth NFL season and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016. In New England, Gilmore will join a talented defensive secondary that includes fellow cornerback Malcolm Bulter and two-time Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty, and he'll fill the void left behind by free agent Logan Ryan, who perceivably will not re-sign with the Patriots.
Gilmore set a career-high last season with five interceptions, and has grabbed 14 in total in his career.