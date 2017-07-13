The best team in baseball are apparently looking to strengthen their bullpen considerably as the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in Baltimore Orioles star closer Zach Britton, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

sources: dodgers interested in zach britton. could form best 8th/9th combo ever. the news gave kenley "goose bumps." https://t.co/ZlFuSTj9eG — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 13, 2017

L.A. already has 29-year-old Kenley Jansen, with his 21 saves and 0.96 ERA, closing out games for MLB-best 61-29 Dodgers. Adding a guy like Britton to the mix in the eighth inning would make the Dodgers that much scarier.

“Man, that would be awesome,” Jansen told Heyman when it came to the possibility of acquiring Britton. “You just gave me goose bumps.”

Britton, also 29, has missed considerable time this year with a left forearm strain. The lefty has appeared in only 11 games, posting a 2.25 ERA with five saves. He was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball last season, racking up 47 saves in 47 opportunities with a tiny ERA of 0.54. He finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting.

Heyman notes the Dodgers are also interested in Brad Hand of the San Diego Padres, Justin Wilson of the Detroit Tigers and Sean Doolittle of the Oakland Athletics.