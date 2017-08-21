The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have significant interest in Japanese standout Shohei Otani.

Otani, who is both a pitcher and right fielder, may make a move to North America this winter and according to Japan's Sponichi Annex, the Dodgers sent eight representatives including president of baseball operations Ander Freidman to scout the two-way star over the weekend.

Otani went 3-for-3 in Sunday's game after throwing a 58-pitch bullpen session. He's batting .357 this season with five home runs and 17 RBI in 40 games.

He's appeared in just one game as a pitcher this season due to a hamstring injury, but posted a 1.86 ERA over 140 innings last season with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. In 104 games last season, he hit .322 last season with 22 home runs and 67 RBI - all while making 20 starts on the mound.

The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season, posting an 87-35 record with an MLB-best 3.12 ERA from their pitching staff.