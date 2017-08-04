Cutler is a name that we should be watching in Miami

With the possibility of losing No. 1 quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the season due to a left knee injury, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly talking to former quarterback Jay Cutler about joining the team, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that Cutler is their top choice, but no deal has been agreed upon.

#Dolphins & QB Jay Cutler's reps have had discussions about a potential deal, sources say. Nothing has been agreed upon. He's the top choice — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2017

On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Cutler would be interested in delaying his TV gig to play for the Dolphins with the condition he would get a starting job.

If Cutler was to return to the NFL as a member of the Dolphins, the 34-year-old would be reunited with Adam Gase, now head coach of the team. Gase was the offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears in 2015 when Cutler was the quarterback and the two seemed to click. Cutler threw only 11 interceptions and had a career-high 92.3 passer rating.

A year later with the departure of Gase, Cutler struggled. He only played in five games due to injury, passing for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions with a 59.1 completion percentage. Cutler was released by the Bears on March 9 and retired. He was then offered a colour commentary spot on FOX Sports for the upcoming NFL season.

Miami is in the hunt for a new pivot after their normal starter in Tannehill went down at practice on Thursday, injuring the same knee that put him out of the last four games and playoffs last season.

Tannehill might be able to rehab and come back this season, but the Dolphins are fearful he will need season-ending knee surgery.

The Dolphins could also turn to backup Matt Moore who has appeared in 45 games over his 10-year career in the NFL.