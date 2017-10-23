Jay Cutler isn't expected to be ready for his team's Thursday Night contest against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering cracked ribs Sunday against the New York Jets.

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said it doesn't look like Cutler will start Thursday because it is "tough to breathe," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Cutler went to the locker room and did not return after landing hard on his left shoulder. Matt Moore stepped in under centre, going 13-21 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. At the time of his departure, Cutler was 12-16 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.