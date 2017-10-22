33m ago
Report: Dolphins' Cutler suffers cracked ribs
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Jets 28, Dolphins 31
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to miss two to three weeks with cracked ribs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Cutler suffered the injury during their matchup with the New York Jets.
Cutler went to the locker room and did not return after landing hard on his left shoulder. Matt Moore stepped in under centre, going 13-21 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. At the time of his departure, Cutler was 12-16 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dolphins will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.