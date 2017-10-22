Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to miss two to three weeks with cracked ribs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dolphins believe QB Jay Cutler suffered two cracked ribs today that could sideline him two to three weeks, per source. More tests coming. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2017

Cutler suffered the injury during their matchup with the New York Jets.

Cutler went to the locker room and did not return after landing hard on his left shoulder. Matt Moore stepped in under centre, going 13-21 for 188 yards and two touchdowns. At the time of his departure, Cutler was 12-16 for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.