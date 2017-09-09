One of the National Football League's best defensive linemen has returned to his team.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout and reported to the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old Pitt product has also passed his physical, but will not be in the lineup on Sunday when the Rams open the season at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who was first with news of Donald's return, reports that the team doesn't intend to rush Donald back and are prepared to have him sit out Weeks 2 and 3, as well.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Donald had accumulated approximately $1.4 million in fines during his holdout.