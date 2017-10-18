5m ago
Report: Draymond (knee) to undergo MRI
TSN.ca Staff
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will undergo an MRI on his left knee, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports.
Green, 27, left Tuesday's night's season-opening 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly after taking a shot.
The team called it a "knee strain" and Green was walking around after the game without crutches or a brace.
The former Michigan State Spartan told ESPN, "I'm fine," after the game.
The two-time All-Star and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year appeared in 76 games a season ago, averaging 10.2 points, 7.9 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 32.5 minutes a night.