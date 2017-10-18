Up Next

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will undergo an MRI on his left knee, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports.

Draymond Green to undergo an MRI on his left knee today, a league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 18, 2017

Green, 27, left Tuesday's night's season-opening 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly after taking a shot.

The team called it a "knee strain" and Green was walking around after the game without crutches or a brace.

The former Michigan State Spartan told ESPN, "I'm fine," after the game.

Draymond Green to ESPN: “I’ll be good. I’m fine.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 18, 2017

The two-time All-Star and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year appeared in 76 games a season ago, averaging 10.2 points, 7.9 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks in 32.5 minutes a night.