The Anaheim Ducks could soon have their expected goaltending tandem back.

Backup Ryan Miller is very close to returning, Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle said Sunday, according to the LA Times.

Miller’s return would give the Ducks their full complement of goalies for the first time this year.

Miller has yet to suit up for the Ducks in the regular season after suffering an upper-body injury.

The former Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks goalie signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Ducks this off-season.