Bieksa staying with Ducks; Could Neal be Vegas-bound?

Anaheim Ducks veteran Ryan Kesler underwent hip surgery last week, according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

Stephens also reports Kesler will resume full activity in 12 weeks.

Kesler reportedly played through a groin tear and hip labrum tear in the playoffs this year.

The 32-year-old had 22 goals and 36 assists in 82 games for the Ducks last season, his third with the club.