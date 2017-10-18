Darian Durant took first team reps at Montreal Alouettes practice Wednesday as the team prepares for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sunday, according to a report from Didier Ormejuste of RDS.

Darian Durant s'entraîne avec les partants. / Darian Durant is practicing with the first unit. #AlsMTL @LCFca @CFL — Didier Orméjuste (@DidierRDS) October 18, 2017

The veteran QB has been out since Week 15, reportedly with a hamstring injury, but appears on track to return to the field this week.

Durant dressed in Week 16 but stayed on the sideline with Drew Willy making the start. The Alouettes had a bye in Week 17.

In other Alouettes roster news, the team released international receiver Tiquan Underwood and linebacker Dominique Tovell.

Underwood had 34 receptions for 502 yards and two touchdowns for the Alouettes in his second season with the team.

Tovell had 47 tackles and an interception in nine games with the Als, his first season with the team.