It's a foregone conclusion that Kevin Durant will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors this summer. However, it doesn't seem he'll be in a big rush to get it done on July 1, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

League sources: Kevin Durant plans to wait until the Warriors do the bulk of their summer business before re-signing with them later in July — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

The expectation in Warriors circles, sources say, is that Durant won't formally come to terms on his new deal until "later in the month." — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 28, 2017

Durant will reportedly wait until later in July after the Warriors have completed most of their off-season work to re-sign with the team.

Golden State has a busy summer as superstars Durant and Stephen Curry are slated to hit the open mark as free agents as well as important role players such as Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West. Durant and Curry are locks to come back, but the others are questionable.

The 28-year-old averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 62 games with the Warriors in 2016-17, his first season with the club.

Durant signed a two-year, $54.3 million contract with the Warriors last summer after spending the first nine years of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise. The second year of his contract was an option year which Durant opted out off, making him a free agent.