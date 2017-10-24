TSN.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters tore his ACL and MCL, a Tuesday MRI revealed according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peters will miss the rest of the season.

Peters injured his right knee Monday night when a Washington defender rolled into him and forced him out on a cart.

Peters is a three-time All-Pro selection and has anchored Philadelphia's line for a decade. Washington lineman Ziggy Hood rolled into Peters, and his right leg immediately twisted in an awkward manner. Peters went down and trainers ran onto the field.

Peters' leg was placed in an air cast and the crowd chanted his name as he was placed in the cart. The Eagles surrounded the cart and slapped hands with Peters before he left the field.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters at left tackle for the Eagles.