The Philadelphia Eagles have quickly reworked their wide receiver corps, adding Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in less than 24 hours.

Josina Anderson reports the Eagles have agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with Jeffery after five seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The team signed Smith, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week, to a three-year contract Thursday.

Jeffery, who played under the Bears franchise tag last season, had 52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns last season. He missed four games to injury last season and seven games in 2015.

He posted a career-high 89 receptions for 1,421 yards in 2013. In 2014, he caught a career-high 10 touchdowns.

The 28-year-old Smith caught 53 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the 49ers. He never became the deep threat that he was with Baltimore, where he helped the Ravens beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

Smith had just 20 catches for 267 yards last season before missing the final three games with a concussion.

In six seasons, Smith has 266 catches for 4,521 yards and 37 touchdowns.