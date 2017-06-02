The Canadian Football League is holding a news conference at Commonwealth Stadium on Monday, amid reports that Edmonton will be hosting the 106th Grey Cup in 2018.

Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun wrote on Friday that the city will be hosting the CFL's championship game for the first time since 2010 and the event will coincide with the stadium's 40th anniversary.

Edmonton also hosted the Grey Cup in 1984, 1997 and 2002.

The 2017 Grey Cup is being held at TD Place Stadium at Lansdowne Park on Sunday, Nov. 26.