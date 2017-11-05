While the fate of Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension is being decided in the courts, the Dallas Cowboys running back’s lawyers attempted to settle his case with the NFL, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN reports Elliott’s lawyers have fought to reduce Elliott’s six-game suspension with the NFL out of courts, but neither the league nor the Players’ Association plan to settle.

Elliott was originally suspended by the NFL in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in regards to domestic violence allegations, but has played the entire year so far as his case goes back in fourth in court.